Transformer Explosion Knocks Out Power to 350 Santa Barbara Customers

Nearly 350 customers were without power Wednesday night after a transformer exploded in a neighborhood near the Santa Barbara waterfront.

The incident occurred at about 9:25 p.m. in the area of Por La Mar Circle.

Residents in the area heard a couple of large explosions as the transformers blew, said Battalion Chief Jim McCoy of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

No injuries were reported, and Southern California Edison Co. crews were on scene assessing the problem and making repairs.

Edison was hoping to have power restored to the area by 3:30 a.m., according to its online outage map.

The Santa Barbara Zoo also lost power and was running on emergency backup, McCoy said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.