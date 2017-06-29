Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 12:26 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Transformer, Power Pole Fire in Santa Barbara Causes Outages

Southern California Edison turns off power to impacted high-voltage lines, causing temporary outage for 1,300 customers

A transformer and utility pole fire threatened high-voltage power lines near a Southern California Edison substation in Santa Barbara Thursday. Click to view larger
A transformer and utility pole fire threatened high-voltage power lines near a Southern California Edison substation in Santa Barbara Thursday.  (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 6:33 p.m. | June 29, 2017 | 5:07 p.m.

Southern California Edison crews turned off power to several high-voltage lines after a transformer and utility pole fire in Santa Barbara Thursday evening, causing temporary power outages to about 1,300 customers. 

The fire was first reported around 4:30 p.m. and it was still burning the pole an hour later — so the Santa Barbara City Fire Department worried the high-voltage lines could drop to the ground. 

The pole is at the corner of Laguna and Gutierrez streets, which is close to the Southern California Edison substation on Gutierrez Street. 

Both the transformer and utility pole crossbars (which supports the transformer and lines) were smoldering from the fire, and the potential threat was that the fire burned through and caused the energized power lines to drop to the ground, said City Fire Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce. 

"We're trying to get Edison out here in an expedited manner to at least shut down power to these high voltage lines," he said. 

A Southern California Edison crew responded to the scene around 5:25 p.m. and had turned off two of the three high-voltage lines on the impacted pole as of 6 p.m.  

The top power line on the impacted pole is 16,000 volts and the two lines below it are 4,000-volt lines, de Ponce said. 

As of 6:30 p.m., there was an outage to 1,315 customers since the crew had to shut power to the impacted lines, Southern California Edison spokesman Robert Villegas said. 

A transformer and utility pole fire threatened power lines in Santa Barbara Thursday. Click to view larger
A transformer and utility pole fire threatened power lines in Santa Barbara Thursday.  (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

The crew was working to investigate the cause, assess the damage and start repairs, he said.

The first focus was to restore service to as many customers as possible. Villegas said the company hoped to isolate the problem and get power back by 7 p.m. for some customers, likely the ones farther away from the damaged equipment. 

City Fire closed nearby roads and blocked all cars and pedestrians from entering the area while there were energized lines, and then road closures may stay in effect while Southern California Edison crews work on repairs. 

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Fire and power company crews responded to the scene of a transformer and utility pole fire in Santa Barbara Thursday. Click to view larger
Fire and power company crews responded to the scene of a transformer and utility pole fire in Santa Barbara Thursday.  (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 