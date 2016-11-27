Transient Jailed as Suspect in Multiple Isla Vista Burglaries

A 24-year-old transient suspected in multiple residential burglaries in Isla Vista was arrested Saturday by Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies.

The investigation began at about 10 a.m. when officers with the Isla Vista Foot Patrol were dispatched to the 6600 block of Del Playa Drive after a man was seen walking into a backyard and jumping fences, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

She said officers were unable to find the suspect, but found a backpack containing property believed to have been stolen in a residential burglary.

About an hour later, Adam Winslow Dale was taken into custody after being spotted walking in the 6600 block of Sabado Tarde Road, Hoover said.

“The subject, who was identified as being Dale, had a backpack on the ground next to him,” she said.

“A search of his backpack revealed property that had recently been stolen from residential burglaries in Isla Vista, including two MacBook laptops.”

Hoover said Dale is suspected in two recent Isla Vista burglaries in which entry was made through unlocked windows.

Dale, who was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of prowling and burglary, was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine, she said.

“The Sheriff’s Office would like to take this opportunity to remind residents to lock all windows and doors when leaving their homes,” Hoover said.

“This is especially important in Isla Vista during the holiday season when many residents leave the area for extended periods of time.”

