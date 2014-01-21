Transient Arrested as Suspect in Santa Maria Burglary

A transient out of San Luis Obispo County was arrested early Tuesday as a suspect in a commercial burglary in Santa Maria.

Santa Maria police officers responded to an alarm call about 1:45 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Broadway, according to Sgt. Alfredo Ruiz.

He said officers found 35-year-old Ryan Antone Dutra loitering near the business.

Officers later found evidence linking Dutra to a burglary at the business, according to Ruiz.

Dutra was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of commercial burglary.

