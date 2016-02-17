Transient Found Dead Near Santa Barbara’s Chase Palm Park

A male transient was found dead Wednesday afternoon near Chase Palm Park in Santa Barbara, but no foul play is suspected, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Emergency personnel responded at about 1:15 to a homeless encampment along the railroad tracks near the park, said Sgt. John Ingram.

They found the deceased man — believed to be in his 50s — inside a sleeping bag, Ingram said.

The victim, who was known to police, had been ill, and recently was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment Ingram said.

The man’s name was being withheld pending notification of relatives.

