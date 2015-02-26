Transient Injured In Jump Off Santa Maria Rooftop

A transient was critically injured Thursday when he jumped from the roof of a Santa Maria restaurant, according to the ​Santa Maria Fire Department.

Crews responded to the single-story Shaw’s Steakhouse in the 700 block of Broadway about 8:30 a.m., Acting Battalion Chief Thomas Crakes said.

The man was taken by helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of head and leg injuries, Crakes added.

His name and age weren’t available but he reportedly is a transient who was one of two people sleeping on the roof.

A worker who heard the noises on the roof yelled for them to get off, leading to the jump

Santa Maria police are looking into the incident, but it appears to be an accident, Sgt. Alfredo Ruiz said.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.