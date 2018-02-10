Friday, March 23 , 2018, 12:56 am | Mostly Cloudy 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Transient Jailed After Allegedly Using Skateboard to Attack Woman in Downtown Santa Barbara

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | February 10, 2018 | 4:54 p.m.

A 20-year-old woman who was struck in the head with her own skateboard suffered serious injuries in the brazen attack in downtown Santa Barbara. A homeless woman was arrested in the alleged assault.

According to authorities, Rhiannon Trammell was talking with a friend in the 500 block of State Street just after 3:30 p.m. Jan. 29 when a transient picked up her skateboard and hit her in the face with the board’s trucks, the hardware that affixes the wheels to the underside of the deck.

While Santa Barbara police were responding to the unprovoked attack, a witness flagged down nearby emergency medical technicians.

Trammell, who was reported unconscious, was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, police said. She received six staples in the top of her head.

The suspect — identified by police as 36-year-old Stacey Castellanos, previously of Santa Maria — was taken into custody after attempting to flee the scene of the attack.

Police said she was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury. Bail was set at $30,000.

Deputy District Attorney Lee Carter said the defendant is expected to appear in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on Feb. 15, .

“The skateboard used by Castellanos might have possibly caused brain damage per medical staff,” according to the police report.

A GoFundMe page was created to assist Trammell with medical-related expenses. Click here to make a online donation.

Angi Tabor, who is listed as the creator of the GoFundMe campaign, did not respond to multiple interview requests.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

