Transient Jailed After Altercation in Santa Barbara

A transient was arrested Tuesday after an altercation with two city community-service liaisons in downtown Santa Barbara.

Gerard Gutierrez Jr., 33, was taken into custody following the incident, said Sgt. Riley Harwood of the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The incident began at about 12:50 p.m. when the two liaisons, wearing their trademark yellow shirts, encountered Gutierrez on State Street, Harwood said.

Gutierez was intoxicated and disturbing people on the street, Harwood said, and was urged by the liaisons to leave the area.

He did, but was observed a few minutes later near Chapala and Figueroa streets throwing a water bottle at a passing vehicle, Harwood said.

The liaisons detained Gutierrez and called police officers to the scene.

"While standing by, he got very agitated, and subsequently punched and spit on one of them," Harwood said. "They grabbed him and held on, and a citizen called for help."

Gutierrez also allegedly kicked one of the officers who responded, but no injuries occurred, Harwood said.

Gutierrez was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on misdemeanor charges of battery and battery on a police officer, Harwood said.

Bail was set at $2,500.

