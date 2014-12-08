Transient Knocked Out in Downtown Santa Barbara Fight

A man was hospitalized Monday afternoon after being knocked unconscious during a fight in downtown Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The incident in the 800 block of State street occurred at about 3:20 p.m., said Sgt. Tom Rauch.

Two transients were fighting when one got punched and hit the pavement, knocking him out, Rauch said.

The victim, described only as in his mid-30s, was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Details on his condition were not available, Rauch said.

The unknown suspect fled the scene and remained at large, Rauch said, adding that investigators were hoping video from nearby businesses might help in identifying and apprehending him.

