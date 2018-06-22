Voters Support Transient Occupancy Tax Increase to 12%

Voters supported an increase in transient occupancy tax within unincorporated Santa Barbara County, a measure that would raise the rate to 12 percent for hotels, motels and short-term vacation rentals.

County officials said the 2-percent increase proposed in Measure B, the first increase in 26 years, would bring in another $1.8 million in TOT revenues per year.

The countywide measure passed with 51.9 percent support from voters, according to semi-official election results.

As a general tax, the revenues can be spent on any governmental purposes.

The Board of Supervisors was split on the issue, with Fourth District Supervisor Peter Adam contributing to the argument against the tax increase while supervisors Steve Lavagnino and Janet Wolf submitted arguments in favor of Measure B.

The increase would bring the tax rate for unincorporated areas to the same level as the cities of Santa Barbara, Goleta, Buellton, Carpinteria and Solvang.

The 12-percent rate would go into effect Jan. 1 if voters approve Measure B.

