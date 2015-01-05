Transient’s Body Found Near Pershing Park in Santa Barbara

A body was found Monday evening near the Santa Barbara waterfront, but investigators do not believe it was the result of foul play, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The remains were discovered at about 5:30 p.m. on the sidewalk along Castillo Street, near Pershing Park, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

The victim was a 45-year-old transient who apparently suffered some sort of medical problem, Harwood said.

"He was seen alive by a neighbor a few minutes prior to the call," Harwood said. "A few minutes later, he was discovered down on the sidewalk and had expired."

"It didn't sound like anything suspicious," Harwood said.

Pershing Park is a frequent hangout for the homeless.

"Our patrol officers got there, and they were waiting on the coroner to respond," Harwood said. "The only unusual thing was they requested the coroner to expedite because the body was in view of the public."

