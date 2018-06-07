Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 9:10 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Carpinteria Chamber Holding First Transportation Summit

By Joyce Donaldson for Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce | June 7, 2018 | 9:37 a.m.

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its inaugural Transportation Summit, 8-11 a.m. June 22 at the Alcazar Theatre, 4916 Carpinteria Ave.

The Transportation Summit will gather business community, local governments, residents, and innovative leaders from transportation-related industries to underscore the importance of a healthy and dynamic transportation system for the Carpinteria Valley and Santa Barbara County.

The summit will provide updates on road, rail, air, and bicycle path projects while optimistically exploring transportation innovations for the 21st century, such as electrification, ridesharing and autonomous vehicles.

Featured speakers include: State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, Carpinteria Mayor Fred Shaw and City Manager Dave Durflinger, Santa Barbara Airport Director Hazel Johns, MTD General Manager Jerry Estrada, Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition executive director Ed France, SBCAG executive director Marjie Kirn, and deputy executive director Gregg Hart.

Discussion topics are:

Bringing Peak Rail Service to Santa Barbara and Ventura County and an overview on SB 1 and state funding for local transportation projects
New Carpinteria train station improvements
Peak-hour train service from Ventura County to Carpinteria, Santa Barbara and Goleta
State of the local public transit service and how the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District is moving the region forward
Santa Barbara Airport impacts on the tourist economy
Status of the Linden and Casitas Interchanges Project
Status of Highway 101 HOV lane project — Carpinteria to Santa Barbara
Improved Carpinteria Bicycle Connections
Completing the California Coastal Trail for bicycling from Rincon to Santa Barbara

Tickets are $30; continental breakfast included. To reserve a seat, visit www.carpinteriachamber.org. RSVP required.

For more information, contact Joyce Donaldson at the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce, call 805-684-5479 or email [email protected]

— Joyce Donaldson for Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

 

