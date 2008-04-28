Transit Riders Step Up to Reduce Carbon Footprint

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District saw a 40 percent increase in ridership on Earth Day on April 22 compared with last year, with 14, 899 people doing their part to help the environment. Last year, MTD counted 10,655 riders on Earth Day.

The transit district, a national leader in providing alternative-fueled vehicles to the community for more than 15 years, would like to thank the Community Environmental Council, Santa Barbara Car Free and the city of Santa Barbara for covering passengers’ fares for Earth Day. The district is hopeful that many of the first-time riders who took advantage of public transit on Earth Day will incorporate transit into their daily commutes.

MTD is recognized nationally as a leader in the public transit industry. It is ranked among the top 10 in the nation for per-capita transit usage and operates North America’s largest fleet of battery electric vehicles. MTD has been a leader in alternative fuels programs. The district’s fleet of diesel buses, eight of which are hybridelectric, are powered with a biodiesel fuel blend.

Last year, the district provided more than 7.6 million passenger trips. It provides almost 25,000 passenger trips each weekday, resulting in 22,676 cars being left at home on weekdays.

David Damiano is the manager of transit development and media relations for the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District.

