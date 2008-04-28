Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 12:21 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 

Transit Riders Step Up to Reduce Carbon Footprint

Nearly 15,000 passengers, striving to make a world of difference, boarded a Santa Barbara MTD bus on Earth Day.

By David Damiano | April 28, 2008 | 4:58 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District saw a 40 percent increase in ridership on Earth Day on April 22 compared with last year, with 14, 899 people doing their part to help the environment. Last year, MTD counted 10,655 riders on Earth Day.

The transit district, a national leader in providing alternative-fueled vehicles to the community for more than 15 years, would like to thank the Community Environmental Council, Santa Barbara Car Free and the city of Santa Barbara for covering passengers’ fares for Earth Day. The district is hopeful that many of the first-time riders who took advantage of public transit on Earth Day will incorporate transit into their daily commutes.

MTD is recognized nationally as a leader in the public transit industry. It is ranked among the top 10 in the nation for per-capita transit usage and operates North America’s largest fleet of battery electric vehicles. MTD has been a leader in alternative fuels programs. The district’s fleet of diesel buses, eight of which are hybridelectric, are powered with a biodiesel fuel blend.

Last year, the district provided more than 7.6 million passenger trips. It provides almost 25,000 passenger trips each weekday, resulting in 22,676 cars being left at home on weekdays.

David Damiano is the manager of transit development and media relations for the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 