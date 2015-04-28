Transition House Auxiliary Mad Hatter Luncheon Celebrates ‘Magic of Mardi Gras’

Hats galore were in abundance at the 18th annual Mad Hatter Luncheon held Thursday at Bacara Resort & Spa.

The fundraiser was put on by the Transition House Auxiliary.

More than 250 guests bid on fabulous silent auction items and dined on Bacara’s delicious lunch. The theme was “The Magic of Mardi Gras.”

Prizes were awarded to the hats that were the most beautiful, creative and humorous.

Entertainment was provided by Santa Barbara pianist Gil Rosas, and the master of ceremonies was local celebrity Andrew Firestone.

Firestone drew the winning grand prize tickets. Prizes were a $1,500 shopping spree at Nortstrom, a two-night stay at El Encanto, a one-week Holland America cruise to the Carribean and gift cards to some of Santa Barbara’s finest restaurants.

Money raised by this event will go to Transition House, which provides homeless shelter, anti-poverty services and permanent housing for Santa Barbara’s homeless families with children.

— Jean Keely represents the Transition House Auxiliary.