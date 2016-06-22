Transition House Auxiliary Raises $90,000 to Aid Homeless Families
By Jean Keely for Transition House Auxiliary | June 22, 2016 | 2:00 p.m.
Florence Michel, president of Transition House Auxiliary; Jim Buckley, president of the board; and Kathleen Baushke, executive director of Transition House. (Jean Keely / Transition House Auxiliary photo)
Transition House received a check for $90,000 Wednesday, June 22, 2016.
Transition House Auxiliary raised the funds through their annual Mad Hatter luncheon, held in April.
Transition House is dedicated to solving family homelessness in the Santa Barbara community by offering shelter, housing and effective anti-poverty services to motivated families that strive for a better life.
For more information, visit Transition House’s website or call 805.966.9668.
— Jean Keely represents Transition House Auxiliary.
