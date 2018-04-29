‘Viva L’Italia!’ Sets Festive Mood for Transition House Auxiliary’s Mad Hatter Luncheon

The Mad Hatter Luncheon brings a festive spirit to the Reagan Room of the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

“Viva L’Italia!” was the festive theme of the 21st annual Mad Hatter Luncheon at the newly transitioned Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort on East Cabrillo Boulevard. The hardworking Transition Auxiliary was the powerhouse behind the fundraiser, which benefits homeless families with children at Transition House in Santa Barbara.

A pre-luncheon reception took place in the foyer and hallway outside the Reagan Room and featured a lively silent auction, wine and refreshments, and entertainment by the Howie and Suzie accordion duo. Later, entertainer Matt Helm, who specializes in emulating the classic appearance, style, voice and wit of the legendary Dean Martin, performed during the luncheon program.

The Mad Hatter and Italian theme brought out nostalgia, humor and creativity in many of the attendees’ chapeaux, which included pizza hats, hats adorned with wine glasses and corks, colorful fascinators, black fedoras and even blinking LED lighting on hats.

Local celebrity and businessman Andrew Firestone was the masterful emcee for the fifth year and encouraged the crowd to bid high on the live and silent auctions.

“Thank you for bringing me back,” he said. “I love to help Transition House. The past couple of months have been very hard on our community, starting on Dec. 5 with the wildfires and then the tragic mudflows and destruction on Jan. 19.

“I am so glad to see everyone here to support this organization and our community.”

Luncheon co-chairwomen Sally Stewart (also the auxiliary president) and Carolyn Creasey were assisted by members Becky Adams, Darlene Amundsen, Becky Anderson, Wendy Clapp, Judy Cresap, Sandy Dellanina, Deborah Gereminia, Verna Gindhoff, Felicie Hartloff, Claudia Kane, Andrea Katz, Jean Keely, Nancy Kozak, Diana Kruse, Sharon Larson, Norma Leifer, Ellen Lilley, Jane Macedo de Veer, Lana Marme, Soosan Marshall, Rachel McKeone, Florence Michel, Judy Newland, Kathy Nobis, Mary Penny, Nancy Potter, Joanell Scala, Gail Shannon, Missy Sheldon, Pat St. Clair, Mimi Veyna, Gayla Visalli, Diane White, Anna Ylvisaker and Beverly Zaleski.

Board secretary Jim Buckley thanked the hardworking volunteers and staff and the all-important sponsors.

“The Transition House Auxiliary is with us all year long,” he said. “They are doing special things for our children and are part of the 1,000 volunteers a year that help Transition House.”

Major donors included Jeff and Kathryn Dinkin, Missy and Chuck Sheldon, Beverly and Jim Zaleski, Becky and Pete Adams, Karel and Jane Macedo de Veer, Montecito Bank & Trust, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Maryann Schall, The Towbes Group and many others.

Next joining the stage was executive director Kathleen Baushke, who described the work of Transition House.

“Parents want to end the suffering of being homeless and not having a secure home for their children,” she said. “We don’t provide just housing. We teach the parents how to achieve lasting financial security by establishing savings accounts and helping them find steady employment.

“Transition House’s program for children help address the trauma of homelessness and give opportunities for future success as adults.”

Transition House is dedicated to solving family homelessness in the Santa Barbara community by offering shelter, housing and effective anti-poverty services to motivated families that strive for a better life.

Click here for more information about Transition House, or call 805.966.9668. Click here to make an online donation.

— Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.