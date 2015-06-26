Transition House Receives $100,000 from Auxiliary

On June 16, the Transition House Auxiliary presented Transition House with a check for $100,000.

This amount was raised at the auxiliary’s annual fundraising luncheon put on by 40 very hardworking women who are dedicated to the success of Transition House’s programs and services.

Transition House provides innovative and proven solutions to the cycle of poverty-based family homelessness. Approximately 70 percent of families who enter the emergency shelter program succeed in transitioning into permanent housing.

During their stay at Transition House, infants and toddlers receive quality licensed infant care and school-age children receive tutoring and after-school homework help. Parents are helped with job and financial counseling services. These are just a few of the services that this vital asset of the Santa Barbara community offers.

— Jean Keely is the publicity chair for the Transition House Auxiliary.