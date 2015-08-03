Transition House Will Hold Event to Celebrate Support from Sit n Sleep, Tempur-Pedic

Advice

Sit ‘n Sleep and Tempur-Pedic are hosting a celebratory event to honor Transition House and the donation of 35 new mattresses to the shelter.

The donation will benefit local homeless families that are receiving support services in Transition House’s three stage housing program.

The event will take place Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 10 a.m. at 434 E, Ortega St. in Santa Barbara.

Transition House provides assistance to families in crisis situations by helping them acquire the tools necessary for self-sufficiency.

The generous mattress donation will replace Transition House’s worn out beds, some of which are more than a decade old. Everyone deserves the opportunity to sleep with dignity, and these new mattresses will comfort families as they work toward a promising future.

Transition House relies on community support and donations from local businesses and organizations, like Sit ‘n Sleep. The donated mattresses will provide extra comfort to local families who seek shelter, stability, safety and a good night’s sleep at Transition House.

Sit ‘n Sleep CEO Larry Miller, Transition House Executive Director Kathleen Baushke and representatives from Montecito Fire Protection District will speak at a short ceremony to discuss the impact the beds will have on Transition House and the families it supports.

The Montecito Fire Department will also be in attendance to show their support for Transition House and this donation and Sit ‘n Sleep. Two years ago Sit ‘n Sleep and Tempur-Pedic donated new mattresses to the Montecito Fire Department, replacing their old, worn out beds.

—Carly Bass represents Transition House.