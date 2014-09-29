Transitions-Mental Health Association Plans Two Suicide Prevention Forums

The Transitions-Mental Health Association is hosting two Suicide Prevention Forums on the Central Coast. One is focused on college age youth while the other features an internationally recognized speaker and author.

» Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo: The Suicide Prevention Forum at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo will feature Alison Malmon, founder and executive director of Active Minds Inc., from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7 in the Chumash Auditorium. A resource fair will be available before and after the program.

Malmon’s brother died by suicide during her first year in college after a protracted and silent struggle with schizoaffective disorder. Left with more questions than answers, she looked for a student organization on her campus that was talking about mental health. Finding none, Malmon started her own.

Today, Malmon has been executive director of Active Minds Inc. for over 10 years and continues to inspire audiences with her story and calls to action. While dispelling the myths, fear and shame that surround people who struggle with their mental health, she mobilizes communities to take action and join the mental health movement. Active Minds Inc. is the leading national organization that uses students as the driving force to change the perception about mental health on college campuses.

This event is presented by Transitions-Mental Health Association, Cal Poly Health & Counseling Services in partnership with Cal Poly Active Minds and the Student Veteran Organization/Veteran Success Center. This event is funded by CalMSHA.

» Santa Maria: The Suicide Prevention Forum in Santa Maria will feature Kevin Hines, author of Cracked ... Not Broken: Surviving and Thriving After a Suicide Attempt, from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5 at the Radisson Hotel in Santa Maria (near the airport). A resource fair will be available before and after the program, as well as a book signing with Hines. Books will be available for sale for $25.

When Hines was 19 years old, two years after he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, he attempted to take his own life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge. He is one of 33 to survive the fall and now actively spreads the message of living mentally healthy around the country and the globe. Cracked ... Not Broken: Surviving and Thriving After a Suicide Attempt is his first book.

A discussion will follow the keynote presentation, led by Lisa Firestone, Ph.D. Dr. Firestone is the director of research and education at The Glendon Association and senior editor at PsychAlive.org. She is a clinical psychologist and suici­dologist specializing in the assessment, treat­ment and management of high-risk individuals. Learn more about Firestone’s work by clicking here.

This event is presented by the Transitions-Mental Health Association and The Glendon Association and is funded by CalMSHA. Click here for more information about these events.

— Shannon McOuat is the marketing coordinator for the Transitions-Mental Health Association.