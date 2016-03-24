Transparency Certificate of Excellence Awarded to Goleta West Sanitary District

The Goleta West Sanitary District (GWSD) received the District Transparency Certificate of Excellence by the Special District Leadership Foundation (SDLF) in recognition of its outstanding efforts to promote transparency and good governance.

“This award is a testament to Goleta West Sanitary District’s commitment to open government,” said Mark Nation, general manager. “The entire district staff is to be commended for their contributions that empower the public with information and facilitate engagement and oversight.”

In order to receive the award, a special district must demonstrate the completion of eight essential governance transparency requirements, including conducting ethics training for all board members, properly conducting open and public meetings and filing financial transactions and compensation reports to the State Controller in a timely manner.

The Goleta West Sanitary District also fulfilled 15 website requirements, including providing readily available information to the public, such as board agendas, past minutes, current district budget and the most recent financial audit.

Finally, the district had to demonstrate outreach to its constituents that engages the public in its governance through a regular district newsletter and completion of a salary comparison for district staff positions using a reputable salary survey.

The Goleta West Sanitary District was formed in 1954 under the Sanitary District Act of 1923. For decades Goleta West Sanitary District has provided award-winning service in wastewater collection and treatment for customers, the citizens and businesses of Western Goleta Valley and Isla Vista.

The district maintains a longstanding street-sweeping program, which helps prevent polluted storm water run-off. GWSD is also proud of its fiscal management, Goleta West customers see some of the lowest rates in the area and the District has won several local and state awards for operation and maintenance of its wastewater collection system.

SDLF is an independent, nonprofit organization formed to promote good governance and best practices among California’s special districts through certification, accreditation and other recognition programs.

Special districts are independent public agencies that deliver core local services to communities, such as water, fire protection, parks and recreation, healthcare, sanitation, mosquito abatement, ports, libraries, public cemeteries and more.

Districts are established by voters and their funding is approved by voters in order to meet specific needs through focused service. They can be specially molded to serve large regions or small neighborhoods depending on the need.

— Mark Nation is the general manager of Goleta West Sanitary District.