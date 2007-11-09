Transportation Commission Allocates Funds for 101 Widening

The California Transportation Commission approved funding for the widening of Highway 101, setting in motion the first stage of the project.
This allocation of funds comes despite a late proposal by the California Department of Transportation to delay certain allocations until after the release of the Governor’s 2008–09 budget, due out in January. Even a month’s delay, stated a letter by First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal to Gov. Schwarzenegger, could jeopardize the narrow window of time during the summer that crews have to work in creeks to start the project.
The call for bids will begin before the end of the year, said Steve VanDenburgh of the California Transportation Commission. Construction should begin in July.