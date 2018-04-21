Trapped Hiker Plucked from Cliff Near Point Sal State Beach

A hiker was rescued Saturday afternoon after he became trapped on a cliff between Point Sal State Beach and Rancho Guadalupe Dunes Preserve, according to emergency dispatch reports.

At approximately 5 p.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County fire and sheriff’s departments, along with a county helicopter, the Guadalupe Fire Department and Vandenberg Air Force Base, responded to the incident.

The man, who was not injured, said he was on the side of a cliff about 10 feet above the ocean and 200 feet down from the top.

Would-be rescuers attempted to access the extremely remote site on the ground from the south and north, before the helicopter crew located the hiker.

A county fire paramedic was lowered to the man’s location and both were hoisted back to the aircraft.

The hiker was dropped off at a nearby location where Guadalupe police were expected to transport him back to his parked vehicle.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.