Trash Truck Overturns On Highway 217 Near UCSB

Emergency personnel responded Thursday to a rollover accident involving a garbage truck on Highway 217 near UC Santa Barbara, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident involving a Marborg truck and another vehicle occurred shortly after 8 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Highway 217, also known as Ward Memorial Boulevard, between the university and Highway 101, the CHP said.

Only minor injuries were reported in the accident.

Some lanes were shut down in both directions due to the wreck.

