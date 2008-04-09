Friday, May 4 , 2018, 2:27 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Trattoria Mollie’s Ahlstrand to Speak on Self-Esteem

Adult Ed and Santa Barbara Council for Self-Esteem series continues.

By Sally Gill | April 9, 2008 | 8:57 p.m.

Every quarter, SBCC Adult Education teams up with the Santa Barbara Council for Self-Esteem to host a free series of lectures by local celebrities on the topic of “Self-Esteem: How to Seek It and Keep It.”

On Friday, the kick-off lecture for the spring term will feature Mollie Ahlstrand, owner of Trattoria Mollie, 1250 Coast Village Road. Don’t miss this chance to hear her talk of how she was able to succeed in the competitive world of culinary arts through hard work, self reliance, and a firm belief in herself.

“Refuse to let anyone limit your life — be who and what you want to be," Ahlstrand said. "You decide the future, not others.”

The format of the “Self-Esteem: How to Seek It and Keep It” series includes the lecture and a Q&A session afterward.

image
Bill Cirone
Previous speakers have included Santa Barbara Mayor Marty Blum, Santa Barbara schools superintendent Bill Cirone, "Mr. Santa Barbara" Larry Crandell and son Steven, breast cancer research pioneer Dr. Susan Love, Kinko’s founder Paul Orfalea, SBCC President John Romo, Santa Barbara police Chief Cam Sanchez, Direct Relief International CEO Thomas Tighe and philanthropist Anne Smith Towbes. The nonprofit Santa Barbara Council for Self-Esteem was founded by Betty Hatch in 1989.

Come and meet a local favorite and hear her remarkable story of growing up in Ethiopia, being trained in Italy, and eventually becoming an internationally recognized and award-winning chef. Chances are you’ll come away from the event inspired and motivated to create positive changes in your own life.

The free lecture is noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Tannahill Auditorium at the Schott Center, 310 W. Padre St. For more information, call 805.687.0812.

Sally Gill is a Santa Barbara City College public information specialist.

