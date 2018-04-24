Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 3:00 pm | Partly Cloudy with Haze 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

Travel Store of Santa Barbara Packing It In After 29 Years

Owner Jan Koch, who says he could no longer compete with the Internet, plans to close the Anapamu Street shop for good on June 30

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | June 13, 2013 | 10:21 p.m.

The Travel Store of Santa Barbara was abuzz with activity Thursday, as customers bought up discounted maps, hats and other items.

The steady flow of traffic kept the store from even a moment of emptiness — a state the travel shop will forever experience when its doors close after 29 years on June 30.

Owner Jan Koch tried to put a positive spin on shuttering the doors, expressing deep gratitude for having been able to assist so many locals with their travel dreams for so many years in the same location at 12 W. Anapamu St.

His store just hasn’t been able to fairly compete with the increasing popularity of online shopping and travel planning.

“All the people that we had hoped would come out of the woodworks to come out and buy this stuff did not,” Koch told Noozhawk this week. “The streets are empty. Locals are not interested in shopping local anymore.

“We’re not blaming anybody. We’re just merely reacting to what is obvious. We’re not changing, but the public is.”

Koch bought the travel shop from the original owners of what was then Pacific Travelers Supply, established in 1984 just off State Street downtown. He rebranded the store shortly after to emphasize that the space was tailored for locals’ travel needs.

The economic recession hit hard in 2008 — a year on track to be the best ever — and sales never fully recovered.

Koch, who now lives in Arizona, said he hasn’t been able to sell the store either. Six months have passed since the shop was listed on the market, with no takers.

He said the store will also phase out a partnership with the gift shop in the Santa Barbara Airport.

Ringing items out at 25, 50 and 75 percent markdowns this week, Koch said sales ironically have been great since announcing the closing.

“I’m sorry to see you go,” one customer said.

Koch smiled, remarking that the closing was bittersweet.

“Sometimes it’s nice to say goodbye,” he said. “All good books have to come to an end.

“It became a challenge and a half to challenge competition from the Internet. We gave it our very best. The consumer has spoken.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 