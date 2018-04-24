Travel Store of Santa Barbara Packing It In After 29 Years

Owner Jan Koch, who says he could no longer compete with the Internet, plans to close the Anapamu Street shop for good on June 30

The Travel Store of Santa Barbara was abuzz with activity Thursday, as customers bought up discounted maps, hats and other items.

The steady flow of traffic kept the store from even a moment of emptiness — a state the travel shop will forever experience when its doors close after 29 years on June 30.

Owner Jan Koch tried to put a positive spin on shuttering the doors, expressing deep gratitude for having been able to assist so many locals with their travel dreams for so many years in the same location at 12 W. Anapamu St.

His store just hasn’t been able to fairly compete with the increasing popularity of online shopping and travel planning.

“All the people that we had hoped would come out of the woodworks to come out and buy this stuff did not,” Koch told Noozhawk this week. “The streets are empty. Locals are not interested in shopping local anymore.

“We’re not blaming anybody. We’re just merely reacting to what is obvious. We’re not changing, but the public is.”

Koch bought the travel shop from the original owners of what was then Pacific Travelers Supply, established in 1984 just off State Street downtown. He rebranded the store shortly after to emphasize that the space was tailored for locals’ travel needs.

The economic recession hit hard in 2008 — a year on track to be the best ever — and sales never fully recovered.

Koch, who now lives in Arizona, said he hasn’t been able to sell the store either. Six months have passed since the shop was listed on the market, with no takers.

He said the store will also phase out a partnership with the gift shop in the Santa Barbara Airport.

Ringing items out at 25, 50 and 75 percent markdowns this week, Koch said sales ironically have been great since announcing the closing.

“I’m sorry to see you go,” one customer said.

Koch smiled, remarking that the closing was bittersweet.

“Sometimes it’s nice to say goodbye,” he said. “All good books have to come to an end.

“It became a challenge and a half to challenge competition from the Internet. We gave it our very best. The consumer has spoken.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.