Travelers to Hit the Roads, Skies for Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend

Automobile Club of Southern California data show the number of people venturing from home will be the highest since 2007

Most of the millions of people traveling over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend will be driving cars, with the majority venturing onto roads and freeways Wednesday and Sunday.

If you travel either of those days, by car or plane, be prepared for delays, according to AAA.

The number of people traveling at least 50 miles from home in that time frame will be the highest the holiday has seen since 2007, when 4 million Southern Californians took trips, Automobile Club of Southern California data show.

Nationally, 46.3 million people were expected to travel over the holiday weekend, an increase of 4.2 percent from last year.

In California, 85 percent of travelers were expected to drive and 11 percent were expected to go by air.

AAA attributed the traveler increase to declining regular gas prices, which continue to hover below $3 per gallon, and to better personal finances overall.

Those hitting airports to head homeward were encouraged to arrive at least two hours early for domestic flights and three hours before international flights, according to the agency.

At the Santa Barbara Airport, officials suggested that anyone departing through Sunday get there 90 minutes early due to the increase in passenger traffic.

“All six of our nonstop destinations show passenger loads greater than normal, so it may take a little longer to park, check in, go through security and find your gate,” airport Director Hazel Johns said. “We want everyone to have an easy travel experience at the airport, and having a little extra time may be the key.”

Anyone on the road can expect to see plenty of police, since the Thanksgiving weekend is a maximum enforcement period for the California Highway Patrol — beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday and continuing through midnight Sunday.

CHP officers arrested more than 1,200 people statewide for driving under the influence during that time frame last year, said Lt. Kurt Kruse, commander of the Buellton Area CHP Office.

Thirty-three people were also killed over the holiday in 2013 — a 25 percent decrease from 2012, but a number Kruse said was still too high.

“We want everyone to be able to enjoy celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday,” he said in a public service announcement. “But if you’re going to be drinking, arrange in advance to have a designated driver who will not be drinking alcohol.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.