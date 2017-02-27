Travis J. Wilson Joins MacFarlane, Faletti & Co.

Travis J. Wilson has joined the Santa Barbara-based accounting firm of MacFarlane, Faletti & Co. LLP. With some 15 years of public accounting experience, Wilson provides audit, accounting and tax services to individuals, families, businesses and not-for-profit organizations.

Wilson is a graduate of the UCSB, where he earned bachelors degrees in business economics with an emphasis in accounting and political science. He became a licensed CPA in 2005 and a certified financial planner professional (CFP®) in 2006.

Wilson also has earned designations as a personal financial specialist and a chartered global management accountant. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the California Society of Certified Public Accountants.

With a commitment to the Santa Barbara community, Wilson serves as president of the UCSB Alumni Association and is the co-founder and treasurer of the Adsum Education Foundation.

He has served on the board of the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation as treasurer and as a counselor for Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times.

Wilson was a member of the 2006-07 Santa Barbara Foundation Katherine Harvey Fellows and was named to the Pacific Coast Business Times 2008 Class of 40 Under 40. He also was honored in 2012 by the Santa Barbara Independent as a Local Hero.

Wilson and his wife Maritza Mejia-Wilson are long-time Santa Barbara residents.

For more about MacFarlane, Faletti & Co., visit www.mfco.com.

— Jennifer Goddard for MacFarlane, Faletti & Co.