Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 2:42 pm | Partly Cloudy 68º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Travis Logue: Eviction Notices and 3-Day Notices, and How to Count to 3

By Travis Logue | November 21, 2015 | 11:25 a.m.

It is amazing how frequently plaintiff’s attorneys, property managers and owners fail to understand how to properly compute the three-day notice period in the context of a three-day notice to pay or quit.

Not only is it embarrassing to face the judge and explain how you did not properly count to three, it is also time consuming and expensive. If you fail to correctly count to three, a defendant will simply file a Demurrer to the Complaint, which the court will sustain without leave to amend.

This means you will have to dismiss the defendant, re-serve the three-day notice, re-file and re-serve the complaint, and pay the filing and process server fees again. Ouch.

Click here for an example of a Demurrer to the Complaint we filed in which the court sustained without leave to amend in regards to this issue.

One may not file an unlawful detainer complaint until three days have elapsed after serving a three-day notice. CCP §1161.

The first step in counting to three is excluding the first day and including the last. CCP §12.

Next, if the third day falls on a “holiday,” the complaint may be filed the day after the next business day. CCP §12a.

Holidays are defined as Saturday, Sunday and the other days listed in Govt C §6700 and CCP §§ 10, 12a, 12b, and 135.

A demonstration of how holidays stretch the time under the three-day notice occurred in Lamanna v. Vognar (1993) 17 CA4th Supp 4, 22.

In that case, the landlord served a three-day notice to pay or quit on Wednesday, May 20, and filed an unlawful detainer action on Tuesday, May 26.

The court held that the action was filed prematurely. The first day (May 20) did not count in the three days, so the third day was Saturday, May 23. But that day, the following day (Sunday) and the next day Monday (Memorial Day) were all legal holidays.

Therefore, the third day became Tuesday, May 26, and the tenant had until the end of that day to pay the rent or quit. The court ruled that the earliest the landlord could file the unlawful detainer complaint was Wednesday, May 27.

Knowing how the laws affect the way you count is important. From a fundamental legal perspective, it pays to know how to count to three.

Travis Logue is a partner at Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell LLP, a Santa Barbara law firm. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own. This article is not intended to provide legal advice. For legal advice on any of the information in this post, click here for the form on the Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell Contact Us page, or call 805.963.9721.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 