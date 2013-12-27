Monday, June 4 , 2018, 7:51 am | Fog/Mist 59º

 
 
 
 

Travis Logue Joins Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell Law Firm as Partner

By Ed Seaman for Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell LLP | December 27, 2013 | 4:28 p.m.

The Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell LLP law firm welcomes Travis Logue as a partner, effective Jan. 1.

Travis Logue
Travis Logue

For the last eight years, Logue was the principal attorney at Logue Law, a boutique Santa Barbara law firm that focused on real estate transactions and litigation.

Logue represents clients in all types of commercial, agricultural and residential real estate transactions and development. He has experience in a wide range of complex civil litigation matters.

His typical clientele are owners with a portfolio of real estate, purchasers of single family residences, real estate developers, landlords, small-business owners and entrepreneurs.

Logue is a member of the State Bar of California and the District of Columbia Bar. He is also a member of the Santa Barbara County Bar Association and the American Bar Association. In addition, he is a member of the State Bar of California’s Property Law and Business Law Sections.

He has been a licensed California real estate broker since 2005.

Logue graduated magna cum laude from Claremont McKenna College with a bachelor of arts degree in government and earned his J.D. from the University of Pepperdine School of Law with an emphasis in real estate transactions, negotiation and dispute resolution.

Logue has worked in a variety of settings, including Los Angeles, Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., and London. Moreover, he is a member of the Hollister Ranch Owners Association (Board of Directors, 2008), La Cumbre Country Club and the Winchester Canyon Gun Club.

Outside of the office, Logue cherishes the time he spends with his wife and two daughters, and enjoys an active lifestyle of surfing, tennis, bicycling, hiking and snowboarding.

Logue can be reached at 805.963-9721 or [email protected].

— Ed Seaman represents Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell LLP.

