Business

Travis Logue Elected to Santa Barbara County Bar Association Board of Directors

By Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell LLP | February 16, 2016 | 9:15 p.m.

Travis Logue
Travis Logue

Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell LLP has announced that Travis Logue, a partner of the firm, has been elected to the Santa Barbara County Bar Association’s Board of Directors. Logue is a member of the State Bar of California and the District of Columbia Bar, and is a licensed California real estate broker.  

A fourth-generation Santa Barbara native, Logue specializes in primarily real estate-related civil litigation matters. Before returning to Santa Barbara, he worked in London, Los Angeles and on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

The Santa Barbara County Bar Association is a nonprofit organization that administers programs and activities to benefit the community as well as the local legal profession.

The association has a membership of about 600 attorneys, judges, legal administrators, paralegals, law students and members of various other professions.

The association’s mission is to preserve the integrity of the legal profession and respect for the law, to advance the professional growth and education of its members, to encourage civility and collegiality among its members, to promote equal access to justice and to protect the independence of the legal profession and the judiciary.

Click here for more information about the Santa Barbara County Bar Association.

