Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 8:36 pm | Partly Cloudy 55º

 
 
 
 

Travis Logue: What You Need to Know About Easements

By Travis Logue | September 10, 2016 | 12:30 p.m.

One of the most common types of real estate cases we litigate are easement disputes. Since easements usually involve one’s personal residence or investment property, such disputes may be deeply emotional and expensive.

What is an easement? Quite simply, an easement is the right to use another’s land for a limited purpose. Commonly, neighbors are granted easements for uses such as driveways, fences, hedges, scenic views and utilities.

Most easements are recorded and appear on your property’s title report, which is generated during a purchase and escrow.  Since it is a contractual obligation, one risk of having an easement on title is you could be named as a party in a future lawsuit if a dispute arises.

Whenever you’re a prospective buyer of real property, always request the escrow holder to provide copies of exceptions to title and plot easements. If documents are identified that affect the right to use property (such as easements or restrictive CC&Rs), engage legal counsel to explain your rights and obligations. Consider hiring a surveyor to confirm the easement’s location. Carefully review the seller’s disclosures to ascertain whether there is any history of discord surrounding the easement.

Most easement agreements will define one property owner as the “servient tenement holder” and the other as the “dominant tenement holder.” An easy way to understand and remember the difference, is the “dominant” owner uses (or dominates) the land of the servient owner.

Most easements will be “appurtenant” to the involved properties. This is a fancy way of saying the easement permanently “runs with the land” and may not be transferred separately from the property.

So why are easements controversial? What could possibly go wrong?

Problems oftentimes develop when:

» The location of the easement area utilized differs from the description in the easement agreement

» The dominant owner “overburdens” the easement by using it in a way that unreasonably interferes with the servient owner

» The servient owner uses his property in a way that unreasonably interferes with the dominant owner

» The servient and dominant owners disagree over maintenance costs, allocations or methods

» The dominant owner tries to improve the easement area contrary to the wishes of the servient owner

» The servient owner grants a similar easement to a third party over the dominant owner’s objection

Owners who are wronged by an easement-holding neighbor may be entitled to file a quiet title lawsuit and seek an injunction or temporary restraining order to prevent “irreparable harm.” Generally, alternative dispute resolution, such as mediation, is an efficient and effective way of resolving such disagreements.

Disputes frequently arise due to poorly drafted easement agreements that should have been identified as a potential problem prior to purchase. Engaging legal counsel to help understand or draft an easement agreement can prevent costly disputes later down the line.

While the concept of an easement is relatively simple, there is nothing casual about entering into or becoming a successor party to an easement.

Travis Logue is a partner at Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell LLP, a Santa Barbara law firm. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own. This article is not intended to provide legal advice. For legal advice on any of the information in this post, click here for the form on the Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell Contact Us page, or call 805.963.9721.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 