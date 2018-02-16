Travis Vander Molen Homers Twice in Westmont Win

Baseball

Travis Vander Molen belted two home runs to power Westmont Baseball to a 10-5 win over William Jessup, handing the home team its first Golden State Athletic Conference loss of the year.

Right-hander Grant Gardner (3-0) picked up his third win of the young season, going six plus innings and giving up five runs and striking out six in the process.

William Jessup (14-4, 6-1 GSAC) struck first in the bottom of the second when Steve Pastora cranked a 2-2 pitch over the center field fence for a solo home run.

Westmont (10-3, 4-3 GSAC) would respond in the top of the fourth. Brody Weiss worked a full count before homering over the left field fence to knot the game at one. Michael Stefanic reached on a throwing error by the shortstop and advanced to second on the throw. With one out, Henry Hedeen advanced Stefanic to third on a groundout to the first baseman.

Isaiah Leach hit an RBI-single down the right field lineVander Molen followed with a first-pitch homer over the right field fence, putting Westmont up 4-1.

Westmont attacked again in the top of the fifth. Tyler Roper was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and Hayden Euper replaced Roper as a courtesy runner. Taylor Garcia singled to center field and Luke Coffey drew a two-out walk to load the bases. Hedeen then whacked a 1-0 pitch down the right-field line for a three-run triple to put Westmont up 7-1.