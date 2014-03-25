Treasure Hunters Invited to ‘Cache Con I’ Geocaching Event on Saturday

Treasure hunters from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties can soon learn the tricks, deceptions and sneaky subterfuges of the fast-growing family activity of geocaching.

The event, dubbed "Cache Con I — A Makers Madness Event,” will take place from 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday, March 29, in the Harbormaster's office at the Ventura Harbor, 1603 Anchors Way Drive in Ventura. Admission is free.

Geocaching is an addictive real-world, outdoor treasure hunting game using GPS devices and iPhone apps. Participants navigate to a specific set of GPS coordinates and then attempt to find the geocache (container) hidden at that location.

“Cache Con I — A Makers Madness Event” will celebrate the creative geniuses, the mad scientists, the geeks, the nerds, the DIYs, the people with too much time on their hands — in short, the makers of geocaches!

Learn what makes these cache makers tick. See demonstrations of cache-building, design ideas and tricks, how everyday items that can be turned into devious (i.e., super-tricky) hides and much more. There will be a caching activity for kids and an opportunity for you to share memorable caches you have made or found.

There are thousands of geocaches hidden throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura counties alone, and more than 2 million worldwide! Many are literally right under your nose. Join Santa Barbara cachers Jim Herrell (“Newo Max”) and Lanny Sherwin (“Geoshwin), who collectively have hidden more than 400 geocaches, and get on your Sneak Groove. Every geocacher who logs an “attended” at "Cache Con I" will earn a Maker Madness souvenir.

Cache Con I is an official CITO (“Cache In Trash Out”) event.

For more information, contact Sherwin at 805.450.3715.