Treasures Await at Santa Barbara Harbor Nautical Swap Meet

On Saturday, May 9, the Santa Barbara Harbor’s annual Nautical Swap Meet will attract hundreds of treasure-seekers to the Main Harbor Parking Lot from 8 a.m. to noon.

Dozens of vendors will display and sell boat rigging and gear, surfboards, fishing poles, inflatable boats, motors, winches, anchors, chain and other marine/nautical items.

Spend the morning looking for great deals on marine gear while enjoying free coffee and refreshments care of the Harbor Merchants Association.

With free event admission, there’s no reason not to stop by and see what you can find!

For more information about the event or to find out how to sign up as a vendor (only $10 for a space!), contact Waterfront Administration at 805.564.5531 or click here.

— Kathy Sangster represents the City of Santa Barbara.