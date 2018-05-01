Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 9:38 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Treatment Court to Graduate 11 Veterans

By Karyn Milligan for the Santa Barbara County Probation Department | May 1, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Superior Court Judge Kay Kuns will host a commencement ceremony on Friday, May 11, to honor military veterans who have successfully completed the Veterans Treatment Court (VTC) program. The graduation will begin at 2 p.m. in the Santa Maria Public Library's Shepard Hall.

The graduation marks the 12th commencement ceremony of the Santa Maria Veterans Treatment Court program; 11 veterans are scheduled to graduate. The graduation will also celebrate National Drug Court Month and Memorial Day.

A reception hosted by the Veterans Treatment Court Foundation will immediately follow the ceremony.

Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino will attend, along with representatives from the offices of Rep. Salud Carbajal and state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson. Keynote speaker will be Col. Bruce J. Porter, U.S. Army ret., who served in operation Desert Storm and is a graduate of West Point Military Academy.

The graduates will receive certificates of completion and will be given the opportunity to speak about their experience in the VTC program.

The Veterans Treatment Court of Santa Maria was established in November 2011 with the goal of serving justice-involved veterans who may be struggling with substance abuse, addiction, serious mental illness, and/or co-occurring disorders.

VTC is a collaboration among the Superior Court, Probation, the offices of the Public Defender and District Attorney, the Department of Behavioral Wellness, UCSB and the Veterans Administration.

The 12-month program promotes sobriety, recovery and stability, and provides assistance with accessing VA services and benefits. Graduates of the Veterans Treatment Court have successfully completed their treatment program and have maintained sobriety.

To learn more about Veterans Treatment Courts, including resources, legislation, and statistics, visit www.justiceforvets.org.
To learn more about National Drug Court Month, visit www.nadcp.org.

— Karyn Milligan for the Santa Barbara County Probation Department.

 

