Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 2:26 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Tree Burn Culminates Annual Julefest Celebration in Solvang

Popular event supervised by the county Fire Department takes place near Mission Santa Ines

Firefighters set flame to a huge pile of Christmas trees at Mission Santa Ines in Solvang Friday night, culminating the community’s annual Julefest celebration.

Firefighters set flame to a huge pile of Christmas trees at Mission Santa Ines in Solvang Friday night, culminating the community's annual Julefest celebration. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

< 2578 > of 4
Attendees at the annual Christmas tree burn at Mission Santa Ines in Solvang Friday night use their cell phones to capture the action.

Attendees at the annual Christmas tree burn at Mission Santa Ines in Solvang Friday night use their cell phones to capture the action. (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

< 2579 > of 4
A firefighter sets fire to Christmas trees Friday night t Mission Santa Ines in Solvang.

A firefighter sets fire to Christmas trees Friday night t Mission Santa Ines in Solvang. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

< 2580 > of 4
Firefighters set fire to Christmas trees Friday night t Mission Santa Ines in Solvang.

Firefighters set fire to Christmas trees Friday night t Mission Santa Ines in Solvang. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

< 2581 > of 4
 
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | January 5, 2018 | 6:51 p.m.

Santa Ynez Valley residents wrapped up the month-long Julefest celebration Friday night with the annual Christmas tree burn.

The event held near Mission Santa Ines ends the Christmas celebration that included a parade and other events organized by the city of Solvang Parks and Recreation Department.

The city has allowed residents to discard their trees — minus stands and ornaments — to a pile on an empty lot in the days leading up the annual burn. 

The tree burn also included live music by the Soul Cats as well as refreshments for purchase.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department provided a fire-safety demonstration to drive home the dangers of dry trees.

This year’s tree burn sparked concerns on social media from residents who noted the still-uncontained Thomas Fire which started one month and a day ago in Ventura County before spreading to Santa Barbara County and became the largest blaze in state history.

Engine crews from nearby county fire stations also were on standby during the city event as a precaution to ensure embers did not spread. 

“It’s something the community enjoys," said Mike Eliason, a county Fire Department spokesman. "We are going there to support it happening and make sure it's done safety.”

As an alternative to the burn this year, some residents opted to instead have their trees turned into mulch. 

Julefest also includes a tree-lighting ceremony, a wine and beer walk and a live Nativity pageant among other events.

Organizers already have set tentative dates for the 2018 celebration, set to kick off Dec. 7 with a tree-lighting ceremony followed by the parade Dec. 8.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Attendees at the annual Christmas tree burn at Mission Santa Ines in Solvang Friday night use their cell phones to capture the action. Click to view larger
Attendees at the annual Christmas tree burn at Mission Santa Ines in Solvang Friday night use their cell phones to capture the action. (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 