State Street Christmas Tree Installed Ahead of Santa Barbara’s Annual Holiday Parade

Next Friday's downtown procession will feature floats, balloons, marching bands and more than 3,000 participants

In the annual tradition signaling the start of the holiday season, a 45-foot fir tree was installed Tuesday on State Street in downtown Santa Barbara.

The Christmas tree will be lit during next week’s holiday parade, which starts at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at State and Sola streets.

The 63rd annual event will have 3,182 participants this year, including 11 marching bands, 52 vehicles and two professional floats, said Kate Schwab, marketing and communications director for Downtown Santa Barbara.

This year’s Grand Marshal is R2-D2 from Star Wars and he will be accompanied by Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy students dressed as Stormtroopers with lightsabers, Schwab said.

“In the spirit of the holiday, these two normally warring factions have agreed to put their differences aside and work together for the purposes of the Downtown Santa Barbara Holiday Parade,” she said.

Before the parade, children can get their photographs taken with Santa Claus at Paseo Nuevo’s Center Court from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Ten-year-old Christian Johnson and 9-year-old Mikayla Bohn, this year’s parade prince and fairy, get to light the tree to kick off the parade.

The tree was donated by Southern California Edison and installed by Consumer Fire Products Inc., the parade’s presenting sponsor.

(Mike McGee / Noozhawk video)