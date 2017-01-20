Wildling Wants Nature Photographers to Go Out On a Limb

Trees of the Tri-Counties will be the theme for the Wildling Museum's annual nature photography competition in 2017.

The Tri-Counties region — Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura — is home to a diverse range of tree species that make the landscape beautiful. From their bark and leaves to their ecosystems and inhabitants, each tree is unique.

The Wildling hopes photographers will get creative with the theme and discover trees in new and interesting ways. Get up close and personal — observe their form, texture and shape. How are they rooted in the land? Who lives in their branches? Explore the lifecycles of local trees, the threats they face, and their individuality.

As a complement to the oak habitat mural by John Iwerks, the adult competition will be on view in the second-floor gallery and the junior competition will be featured in the Barbara Goodall Education Center at the Wildling, 1511-B Mission Drive, Solvang. Awards for first, second and third places will be presented in both categories.

Entries for the adult and junior competitions are due May 1.

For more information about the competition, or to volunteer and/or join as a member, visit www.wildlingmuseum.org.

— Katie Pearson for the Wildling Museum of Art & Nature.