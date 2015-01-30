Trent Benedetti: Answering Gov. Jerry Brown’s Challenge on Oil

Gov. Jerry Brown recently challenged California to reduce by half our dependence upon oil for transportation by 2030.

Brown did not limit his audacious goal-setting to reducing oil usage. He challenged us to fund education, provide health care, ensure public safety and deal with liabilities totaling hundreds of billions of dollars, including pension obligations, deferred road and bridge maintenance, and debt.

In simplest terms, Brown challenged us to work together for a stronger economy and a cleaner environment.

One of Brown’s environmental concerns is climate change, a concern shared by millions of Californians. It may not be your concern but why not work together to reduce our collective carbon footprint? The fact is, we have been doing that for several years and making impressive reductions in our carbon output.

In acknowledging progress to date, Brown said “California has the most far-reaching environmental laws of any state and the most integrated policy to deal with climate change of any political jurisdiction in the Western Hemisphere.” He specifically cited AB 32 (the Global Warming Solutions Act of 2006) as an example of California’s leadership.

So how do we take additional carbon out of our economy without taking out our economy? There is a way.

According to Brown, it will require conservation and cooperation. imagination and innovation, technology and transformation, and, along with everything else, a healthy dose of pragmatism.

Every day in 2013, California used approximately 1.7 million barrels of crude oil. Some was used to make consumer products — for example, almost all cell phones are protected in plastic made from oil — but most was used for transportation.

Transportation is vitally important. It is integral to tourism, farming and manufacturing. To national defense. In fact, it is integral to education. After all, children must get to school.

California imports most of the oil it uses. California imported approximately 1.1 million barrels daily throughout 2013 and produced in-state about 600 thousand barrels each day, mostly from onshore fields.

As part of meeting Brown’s challenge, we should resolve to stop importing oil. Imported oil is not developed and produced according to the same environmental standards as oil developed and produced in California.

They are not the only standards where others fall short. Consider Saudi Arabia, from which almost 30 percent of our 2013 foreign imports came. It is a place where women are treated differently than they are in California. King Abdullah’s recent death has focused attention upon what Saudi women can and cannot do.

According to a recent Los Angeles Times story, women in Saudi Arabia are “forbidden from accessing higher education, marrying, obtaining a passport or traveling without the approval of a male guardian.” Women have been arrested for driving.

Why purchase oil from a repressive regime when it could be produced here?

Halving our oil usage will leave us using approximately 850,000 barrels per day. We should produce every single barrel in-state. We can. All we need do is increase in-state production by approximately 250,000 barrels a day.

There would be many benefits to increasing in-state oil production and many more from decreasing money spent to buy oil abroad. Our economy would be stronger. Our nation would also be more secure.

And by subjecting every single barrel of oil we use in California to our environmental laws, our environment would be cleaner. Since our laws include AB 32, there is also no doubt that our carbon footprint would be smaller.

Brown wants to halve our need for oil, improve education, health care and public safety, and reduce our long-term liabilities. If we work together, we can do it.

— Trent Benedetti is a member of the board of directors of the Committee to Improve North County and a longtime local business owner. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.