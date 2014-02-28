Trent Kelly Joins Dylan Chappell Architects of Santa Barbara

Trent Kelly has joined the Santa Barbara-based architectural firm Dylan Chappell Architects, recently announced by Dylan Chappell, principal of the firm.

In his new position, Kelly brings a wide range of modern technical expertise including his ability to create photorealistic 3D renderings, which enable clients to better experience architectural designs prior to construction.

“Trent’s commitment to and appreciation for sustainable design along with his experience in project conceptualization and programming will go to good use at DCA,” Chappell said. “He’s hit the ground running and is already immersed in a couple of our residential projects.”

Before joining DCA, Kelly worked for Carrier Johnson + Culture, a San Diego-based architectural firm, as a designer for such projects as a 75-unit residential building, two boutique hotels and a master planned residential community.

He earned his master's degree in architecture from the NewSchool of Architecture + Design in 2007 after completing his bachelor of arts degree at UCSB, where he double majored in the history of art and architecture and psychology.

Additionally, he possesses a professional LEED accreditation from the U.S. Green Building Council.