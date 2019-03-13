Pixel Tracker

Thursday, March 14 , 2019, 1:41 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

Trent Lingruen Has Double-Double in SBCC’s Win at Antelope Valley

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | March 13, 2019 | 9:08 p.m.

Trent Lingruen and Calvin Sanborn combined for 33 kills and 18 digs on Wednesday as SBCC worked overtime to post a 3-1 WSC men’s volleyball triumph at Antelope Valley. The scores were 26-24, 25-13, 24-26, 26-24.

Lingruen, a 6-3 freshman from Tahoe City, had a double-double with 17 kills and 10 digs. He hit a season-high .652 with only two errors. Sanborn, a freshman southpaw, added 16 kills and eight digs.

The sixth-ranked Vaqueros hit .359 and improved to 6-3 overall and 3-2 in conference. AVC is 0-5 and 1-9.

Middle blocker Zac Pittard had eight kills and hit .466 with only one error.

Setter Aaron Letvin had 23 assists, seven digs and four aces. He also played opposite in sets 2 and 3 and the left-hander produced a season-high eight kills and a .375 percentage.

 David Dennis, a sophomore libero from Honolulu, played first match in five weeks and had a season-best 12 digs in two sets. Peyton Raab handed out 21 assists.

The Vaqueros are playing three matches in four nights this week. They’ll host Santiago Canyon on Friday night at 6 p.m. and No. 1 and unbeaten Orange Coast on Saturday night at 6:10 p.m.

Ed Gover, who recently retired after 28 years as the women’s volleyball coach, will be honored in a pre-game ceremony on Saturday night at 6 p.m. 
 

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 