Trent Lingruen Has Double-Double in SBCC’s Win at Antelope Valley

College Volleyball

Trent Lingruen and Calvin Sanborn combined for 33 kills and 18 digs on Wednesday as SBCC worked overtime to post a 3-1 WSC men’s volleyball triumph at Antelope Valley. The scores were 26-24, 25-13, 24-26, 26-24.

Lingruen, a 6-3 freshman from Tahoe City, had a double-double with 17 kills and 10 digs. He hit a season-high .652 with only two errors. Sanborn, a freshman southpaw, added 16 kills and eight digs.

The sixth-ranked Vaqueros hit .359 and improved to 6-3 overall and 3-2 in conference. AVC is 0-5 and 1-9.

Middle blocker Zac Pittard had eight kills and hit .466 with only one error.

Setter Aaron Letvin had 23 assists, seven digs and four aces. He also played opposite in sets 2 and 3 and the left-hander produced a season-high eight kills and a .375 percentage.

David Dennis, a sophomore libero from Honolulu, played first match in five weeks and had a season-best 12 digs in two sets. Peyton Raab handed out 21 assists.

The Vaqueros are playing three matches in four nights this week. They’ll host Santiago Canyon on Friday night at 6 p.m. and No. 1 and unbeaten Orange Coast on Saturday night at 6:10 p.m.

Ed Gover, who recently retired after 28 years as the women’s volleyball coach, will be honored in a pre-game ceremony on Saturday night at 6 p.m.

