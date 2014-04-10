Tresha Sell Joins Rona Barrett Foundation Board of Directors

The Rona Barrett Foundation is pleased to welcome Tresha Sell as a new member of its Board of Directors.

Sell and her family are longtime Santa Ynez Valley residents. She and her husband, Mike Sell, own and operate Rio Vista Chevrolet in Buellton and Rancho Grande Motors in San Luis Obispo.

Sell served for nine years as a trustee and president of the Los Olivos School District Board (her alma mater).

She is also past president and foundation director for the Solvang Rotary Club, director for the Stuart G. Gildred YMCA and Building Campaign, past president and current director of the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation as well as co-chairperson of the Capital Campaign, past president and volunteer for the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Auxiliary, current director for the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation, a member of P.E.O. Chapter TX of Solvang and a volunteer caterer with “The French Maids.”

The Rona Barrett Foundation, a nonprofit organization, seeks to provide solutions to the growing crisis for seniors in need to find affordable housing and supportive services. The Golden Inn & Village is their first project where seniors may access a variety of care that meets their needs as they age in place.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing the Rona Barrett Foundation.