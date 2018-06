Posted on January 13, 2014 | 7:14 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Treva Lee Shoop, 78, of Carpinteria died Jan. 10, 2014.

Shoop was born Dec. 10, 1935.

Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17 at the Welch-Ryce-Haider Santa Barbara Chapel, followed by a graveside service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at Carpinteria Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.