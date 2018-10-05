Friday, October 5 , 2018, 4:58 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Finch & Fork Team ‘Shucks & Swallows’ the Fastest at Oyster Eating Competition

Creative event returns to Santa Barbara to raise funds for The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention organization for the LGBTA community

Oyster Eating Competition Click to view larger
Keegan Kidwell, left, and Curtis Crispin of Finch & Fork restaurant celebrate after winning the Shuck & Swallow Oyster Eating Competition. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)
By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkSociety | October 5, 2018 | 3:05 p.m.

A unique and creative event, the Shuck & Swallow Oyster Eating Competition, returned to Santa Barbara on Sept. 16 to help raise some funds for The Trevor Project, an organization that provides suicide prevention services and guidance for the teenage and young adult LGBTQ community.

On a bright Sunday afternoon, some of Santa Barbara’s top chefs employed their aptitude and appetites in a 10-minute shellfish showdown while an enthusiastic crowd cheered them on.

The fete took place on one of Santa Barbara’s most favorite rooftops — atop the Kimpton Canary Hotel. Emcee and DJ Scott Topper kept the music going and narrated the 10 minutes of shucking and slurping the oysters.

Participating restaurants and chefs included executive chef of the Canary’s Finch & Fork restaurant, general manager and co-owner of Bibi Ji, Alejandro Medina (who sent his sous chef Frank Ibarra into the fray), executive chef of Tyger Tyger, Daniel Palaima, as well as Bluewater Grill, Les Marchands, Outpost and Sama Sama.

After a spirited yet friendly showdown, the winners who emerged were swallower Keegan Kidwell and chucker Curtis Crispin from Finch & Fork restaurant, who opened and consumed 96 oysters in 10 minutes.

Peter Cham, executive chef at the Canary’s Finch & Fork restaurant, was the motivator for bringing the competition back after a three-year hiatus.

Oyster Eating Competition
Winners Keegan Kidwell and Curtis Crispin in action. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

“We wanted to host a fun end-of-summer event where locals and visitors could enjoy the Canary rooftop and cheer on some of their favorite (and our favorite) restaurants in a ridiculous competition where cooking was not involved," he said. "It is really meant to create a sense of community among our fellow restaurants and the diners that frequent our establishments.”

Palaima said, “For me, the process of eating oysters is usually communal and is a great way to start the meal. It’s light, flavorful and interactive as well as being perceived as an aphrodisiac. You really can’t go wrong!”

Founded in 1998 by the creators of the Academy Award-winning short film Trevor, The Trevor Project is the leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning (LGBTQ) people younger than age 25.

Click here for more information about The Trevor Project, or call 866.488.7386. For more information about the competition, call Nicole Lazar at 619.501.9944.

Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

Oyster Eating Competition Click to view larger
Kimpton Canary Hotel sous chef Eli Klein offers savories at the $1 oyster bar. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

