Trevor Ricci Scores 7 Goals in San Marcos’ 20-12 Water Polo Win

Daniel Goldberg gave San Marcos the lead for good in the second period and started a three-goal run, enabling the Royals to pull away from Moorpark and roll to a 20-12 non-league boys water win at Moorpark on Tuesday.

Goldberg's goal gave the he Royals a 6-5 lead. They scored 10 goals in the period to build a 14-7 halftime lead.

Trevor Ricci scored four of his game-high seven goals during the period.

"Big work out of center James Oriskovich opened the rest of the team to score from the outside," said San Marcos coach Peera Sukavivatanachai. Oriskovich added three goals and Kellen Radtkey had two goals in the fourth period.

The Royals improve to 3-7. They are off until Sept. 27, when the play in the Villa Park Tournament.

