Trevor Ricci Scores 8 Goals in San Marcos Win; Santa Barbara Tops Cabrillo

Water Polo

Trevor Ricci poured in a career-best eight goals, powering the San Marcos boys water polo team to a 17-9 win at Santa Ynez in a Channel League game.

The Royals improve to 3-1 in league (11-11 overall), with one more league game against Lompoc on Thursday at San Marcos.

"We got off to a slow start and it took some adjusting in the first quarter having to deal with the shallow end at Santa Ynez and the shallow-end goal," San Marcos coach Peera Sukavivatanachai said. "Forty-five feet of cage is a lot to cover defending in the shallow end. Ben Webber did a great job managing and adjusting."

The Pirates scored four goals on Webber in the first quarter and allowed just one in the third -- the teams switch sides every quarter.

San Marcos went ahead 7-5 by halftime and led 11-6 after three periods.

Keller Haws scored four goals and Clayton Davidson had two for Santa Ynez.

Santa Barbara Beats Cabrillo

Chase Raisin scored three goals and assisted on two others in Santa Barbara High's 11-6 win over Cabrillo in Channel League play.

Sean O'Bried led the defense for the Dons with three steals and added a goal. Kai Etz scored a goal and earned an ejection and goalie Wyatt Pieretti made three saves and had two steals in three quarters for action.

The Dons (2-2 in league) play their league final against Santa Ynez at home on Thursday at 3:15 p.m.



