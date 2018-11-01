Trevor Ricci’s Scoring Leads San Marcos Into CIF Water Polo Quarterfinals

Water Polo

Trevor Ricci scored four goals, and San Marcos built an 8-5 lead and held off Redondo Union, 8-7, for its second straight road victory in the CIF-SS Division 3 boys water polo playoffs.

After wins at Rio Mesa and Redondo, the Royals (15-17) will play a quarterfinal game in Santa Barbara against third-seeded Servite on Saturday. The venue and time will be determined on Friday.

The Royals led 4-3 at halftime and got two goals in the third period to go up 8-5.

Redondo made a late surge, getting a goal with 1:25 left. But San Marcos ran down the clock before Redondo regained possession. The Seahawks scored at the buzzer.

James Oriskovich added two goals and Kellen Radtkey and Daniel Goldberg each scored one goal.