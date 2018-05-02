Trey Anastasio at Granada Theater for Evening of Acoustic Music

Composer/guitarist/vocalist Trey Anastasio will play an intimate acoustic evening at The Granada Theatre, in Santa Barbara at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 5, via GranadaSB.org. Ticket prices range from $65-$100, plus applicable service charges.

Over the past three decades, Anastasio has forged a multi-faceted career, winning acclaim in rock, classical and theatrical circles. He is a founding member of the innovative rock band Phish.

Known for its musicianship and spectacular live performances, Phish released its 15th studio album Big Boat in October 2016. Last summer, Phish again made headlines with Baker's Dozen, a 13-night run at Madison Square Garden.

Anastasio also tours regularly with Trey Anastasio Band, which also released a studio album, Paper Wheels, in October 2015.

He has received Grammy nominations for his recordings with Phish and for his solo work. Anastasio has collaborated with such artists as Dave Matthews, Herbie Hancock, Carlos Santana, Toots and the Maytals, B.B. King and The Roots, and — as part of the trio Oysterhead — Les Claypool (Primus) and Stewart Copeland (The Police).

He co-wrote the music for the Broadway musical Hands on a Hardbody, which received a Tony nomination for Best Original Score in 2013.

In the summer of 2015, Anastasio joined the surviving four members of the Grateful Dead for five stadium shows, which celebrated the band’s 50th anniversary and served as the band’s farewell shows.

Anastasio has performed his original compositions with numerous symphonies. The New York Times hailed his Carnegie Hall performance with the New York Philharmonic as “that rarest of rarities, a classical-rock hybrid that might please partisans from both constituencies.”

In 2014, he debuted a new piece for guitar and orchestra, titled "Petrichor," on a West Coast orchestral tour that concluded with a performance at the Hollywood Bowl, marking his second performance with the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

— Jessica Puchli for Trey Anastasio.