Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 9:04 am | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 

Trey Anastasio at Granada Theater for Evening of Acoustic Music

By Jessica Puchli for Trey Anastasio | May 2, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Composer/guitarist/vocalist Trey Anastasio will play an intimate acoustic evening at The Granada Theatre, in Santa Barbara at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 5, via GranadaSB.org. Ticket prices range from $65-$100, plus applicable service charges.

Over the past three decades, Anastasio has forged a multi-faceted career, winning acclaim in rock, classical and theatrical circles. He is a founding member of the innovative rock band Phish.

Known for its musicianship and spectacular live performances, Phish released its 15th studio album Big Boat in October 2016. Last summer, Phish again made headlines with Baker's Dozen, a 13-night run at Madison Square Garden.

Anastasio also tours regularly with Trey Anastasio Band, which also released a studio album, Paper Wheels, in October 2015.

He has received Grammy nominations for his recordings with Phish and for his solo work. Anastasio has collaborated with such artists as Dave Matthews, Herbie Hancock, Carlos Santana, Toots and the Maytals, B.B. King and The Roots, and — as part of the trio Oysterhead — Les Claypool (Primus) and Stewart Copeland (The Police).

He co-wrote the music for the Broadway musical Hands on a Hardbody, which received a Tony nomination for Best Original Score in 2013.

In the summer of 2015, Anastasio joined the surviving four members of the Grateful Dead for five stadium shows, which celebrated the band’s 50th anniversary and served as the band’s farewell shows.

Anastasio has performed his original compositions with numerous symphonies. The New York Times hailed his Carnegie Hall performance with the New York Philharmonic as “that rarest of rarities, a classical-rock hybrid that might please partisans from both constituencies.”

In 2014, he debuted a new piece for guitar and orchestra, titled "Petrichor," on a West Coast orchestral tour that concluded with a performance at the Hollywood Bowl, marking his second performance with the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

— Jessica Puchli for Trey Anastasio.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 