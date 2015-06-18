Tri-Counties Building & Construction Trades Council Endorses Carbajal for Congress

The Tri-Counties Building & Construction Trades Council has endorsed Salud Carbajal for Congress.

The Building Trades Council represents more than 15,000 workers in 33 craft unions in Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. The Building Trades Council joins a growing list of more than 100 elected officials, business and community leaders who have endorsed Carbajal for Congress.

“There is no stronger advocate for working families than Salud Carbajal. He has worked across party lines to increase access to health care and improve safety conditions on the job,” said David Baldwin, president of the Tri-Counties Building & Construction Trades Council. “We are proud to support his campaign for Congress because he shares our commitment to growing our local economy through improved wages, increased job security and secure retirements."

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of the hardworking men and women of the Tri-Counties Building & Construction Trades Council,” Carbajal said. “They are true champions for middle-class families and committed to the health and safety of the workers who are rebuilding our infrastructure. In Congress, I will fight for investments in our highways and roads to create good-paying jobs and maintain our quality of life here on the Central Coast.”

Other community leaders already endorsing Carbajal for Congress include:

» Rep. Lois Capps

» California Secretary of State Alex Padilla

» Former Superintendent of Public Instruction Jack O’Connell

» Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley

» San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson

» Santa Barbara County Supervisor Janet Wolf

» Ventura County Supervisors Steve Bennett, Kathy Long and John Zaragoza

Carbajal was raised in Oxnard and graduated from UCSB, the first in his family to go to college. He went on to serve eight years in the United States Marine Corps Reserves. He was elected to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors in 2004, where he’s established a track record of bringing people together to get results for the Central Coast.

He’s running for Congress to continue fighting for opportunity for middle-class families and to protect the special quality of life we enjoy here on the Central Coast.

Carbajal lives in Santa Barbara with his wife, Gina, and son, Michael.

— Cory Black is a publicist for the Salud Carbajal for Congress Campaign.