Tri-Counties Community Housing Corporation Announces New Executive Director

Marc Belfortti has accepted the position of executive director of the Tri-Counties Community Housing Corporation.

With the key position filled, the newly formed nonprofit housing corporation serving the housing needs of people with developmental disabilities in the Tri-Counties area will develop strategic objectives to achieve the ambitious goal of acquiring more than 500 units of housing in the next five years.

Belfortti brings to the new position more than 20 years of experience in banking and financial services, project feasibility and affordable housing.

Before joining TCCHC, he served as first vice president and CRA officer for IndyMac Bank in Pasadena.

Belfortti has served on various committees with the Los Angeles County Housing Authority and the Housing Authority of the city of Los Angeles. He also served on the board of Home Ownership for Personal Empowerment (HOPE), an organization dedicated to the creation of stable, affordable housing options for people with developmental disabilities.

Heather Wennergren is media coordinator for the Tri-Counties Regional Center.